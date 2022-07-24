Andolini's On Cherry Street Reopens After Small Kitchen Fire

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 11:27 am

By: News On 6

Andolini's On Cherry Street Closed After Staff Puts Out Oven Fire

UPDATE 11:20 AM JULY 24, 2022: The Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street said they will reopen Sunday at noon.

The restaurant said this was possible because of vendors that rushed to their aid as well as their passionate employees.

UPDATE 6:30 PM JULY 23, 2022: Andolini's on Cherry Street is closed Saturday after a fire.

Staff were able to get the oven fire out quickly on their own, but called the Tulsa Fire Department to check out the duct work and make sure everything was OK.

The restaurant says it hopes to be up and running for DoorDash soon and open for dining Sunday.

***

Original Story

A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters said the ductwork from the grill to the roof had caught fire.

The staff was able to get the fire out, but they still called the Tulsa Fire Department out of caution.

The restaurant is closed for customers dining in, but they hope to be up and running for delivery and DoorDash orders soon.

The restaurant hopes to reopen for dining tomorrow.

This is a developing story.



