Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 6:09 pm

By: News On 6

Veterans in Green Country are getting a chance of a lifetime to fly to historic places for free thanks to a nonprofit out of Pryor.

Next weekend, the nonprofit is holding a caravan ride to help even more veterans see the nation's capitol.

Wayne Perego, founder of the Northeast Oklahoma veterans freedom tours, joined News On 6 at 8 a.m. to discuss the trip.