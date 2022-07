Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:53 am

Argentina Welcomes First Jaguars Born For First Time In More Than 70 Years

Conservationists in Argentina are celebrating the birth of two Argentine jaguars in the country's wetlands.

They said it is the first birth in the wild in this area in more than 70 years.

The mother was freed last year into the wetlands through a repopulation project.

The father is a Brazilian jaguar that was donated to the project in 2019.

There are only estimated to be about 250 jaguars in the wild in Argentina.