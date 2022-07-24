Extreme Heat Causes More Pest Infestations

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 6:38 pm

Experts say the extreme temperatures are causing pests to take shelter inside people's homes, which is leading to more bug infestations.

Doctor Andrine Shufran, an entomologist at Oklahoma State University, says there are certain bugs you should keep an eye on.

"If people are suffering from a serious infestation of bed bugs or termites or those sort of things, you can to reach out to somebody who is a professional pest control specialist," Shufran said.

The list doesn't stop there.

Taylor Reed with Mother Nature's Pest control says they've been getting more calls about Brown Recluse Spiders.

"Common areas that you'll find them inside your house is going to be inside bedrooms, closets...up in the corners of the closet," Reed said. "Your hot water heater closet is a very common area."

He says although they aren't the most dangerous, they aren't a welcomed sight either.

"A lot of people think they may see one, they need to run or be scared of them, they're actually more scared of use than we are of them," Reed said.

Reed says one of the best ways to handle spiders yourself is to use a sticky pad and leave it inside the corners of your closet. But Shufran says sometimes, these aren't going to do the trick.

"The things that you find at Lowes or Walmart aren't going to be nearly as effective as something that a professional pest control specialist can use on your home," Shufran said.

Experts say if you think you have a bug infestation of any kind, it's best to call a pest control specialist to handle it for you.