A Break From The Heat Later This Week

Summer heat continues to pummel the state this week, but some relief could soon be in sight.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The heat wave continues for the next few days with afternoon highs nearing 103 to 108. Heat index values are likely from 105 to 115. Heat advisories and heat warnings will be required for most of the state the next few days. A weak boundary located near the state line may spark-off a stray storm today, but the chance remains very low. A break in the heat arrives later this week bringing storm chances and a noticeable reduction in temps for a few days before more heat arrives the 1st week of August.

The midlevel heights will decrease later this week as a powerful upper-level trough centered across the Hudson Bay vicinity deepens and moves east. A second trough develops as this basal region and swings across the upper Midwest Thursday and Friday bringing a front across the state during these periods. While not a wholesale pattern change, this is a notable respite that should bring heat relief and some precipitation chances back to the state beginning Thursday and continuing Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday. The actual front arrives sometimes Thursday, but some locations will continue to be quite toasty even Thursday. We'll address precip chances in later updates, but some healthy chances arrive during these times, including the possibility of some widespread rain and thunder versus the scattered storm variety the last system offered.

Temps during this not so hot period will be advertised as below normal readings, with afternoon highs in the 80s beginning Friday through Sunday. The potential for rain and cloud impacts may keep some spots in the lower 80s at times during these periods. I need to stress the likelihood of a return to very hot weather as we move into August. Data suggest the mid-level ridge grows to the strongest position of the summer season bringing exceptionally hot weather back to the state during the early days of August.

