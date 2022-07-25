Most Wanted: US Marshals Searching For Haley Spry

Monday, July 25th 2022, 5:10 pm

By: News On 6

US Marshals are looking for help from the public to find one of their Most Wanted suspects.

They say they're looking for Haley Spry, who was put on five years’ probation in May for helping a man run a home where meth was sold. Marshals say she then violated that probation, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has previous weapons charges and is known to be associated with the Irish mob gang. Marshals say she was last known to be in the Tulsa area.

If you know where she is, call marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2.



