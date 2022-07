Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 5:22 am

By: News On 6

Stillwater Police arrested a man who officers say tried to steal his ex-girlfriend's car over the weekend.

Officers responded to a burglary call Sunday morning, and say they found Brandon Ford backing out of a driveway. When officers turned on their lights to stop him they say Ford took off.

Police say Ford led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a ditch.