Two Lanes Of South Yale To Reopen After Months Of Construction Closures

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 7:25 am

After months of construction, a lane in each direction is set to open Wednesday morning on a stretch of South Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st Streets. More lanes will open as construction progresses.

The City of Tulsa is anticipating the road will open just after rush hour on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. after nearly four months of closure.

One lane is expected to open in each direction today.

This stretch of Yale closed back in March for the project, which expands the lanes of the road from two to six. New pavement in the southbound lanes, waterlines, storm sewers and several new retaining walls have also been installed during the closure.

The city says the reopening of some of the lanes marks the transition to the third phase of the project. This will include new pavement to the northbound lanes as well as the construction of more retaining walls, waterlines and sewers.

The city says the project will total nearly $29.3 million dollars when it’s all said and done and is funded by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax. The third phase of the project is expected to be wrapped up by May of next year.