Thursday, July 28th 2022, 6:42 am

By: News On 6

The Muscogee Nation will hold its inaugural Muscogee Language Symposium on Thursday.

The symposium is being held at the River Spirit Casino Resort and will kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

The event is being put on by the College of the Muscogee Nation and a portion of the event will be live streamed on the College's Facebook page.