Thursday, July 28th 2022, 11:48 pm

By: News On 6

Overnight Storms Cause Damage, Power Outages Across Green Country

Overnight showers and storms caused damage in several Green Country communities on Thursday night.

In Muskogee, high winds knocked down tree limbs and even some powerlines.

3,500 people in Muskogee lost power and as of Friday morning, about 17,000 are still without electricity.

Storms also left behind some damage in Broken Arrow and southern parts of the Tulsa metro, where thousands more lost power.

Currently, about 400 in the Tulsa metro are without power.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.























