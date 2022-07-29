Rain Chances, Heat Relief Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Friday, July 29th 2022, 7:04 am

Shower chances stick around on Friday after a round of showers and storms swept across the state overnight.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The front continues to slowly advance south into far southern Oklahoma with scattered showers and storms far north of the boundary, closer to a midlevel front. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible in a few locations, with training of cells (movement of rain over the same areas) possible for the next few hours along the highway 412 corridor. Storms are somewhat progressive this morning, moving east at 20 to 30 mph. The recent dry spell and drought may mitigate some high-water issues initially, but there will be a possibility of some localized flooding issues with this system, more so as we move into early Saturday morning with additional rain and storms over some of the same areas as today. Severe weather threats are muted but not totally ruled out. A few storms may produce some small hail and gusty down-burst winds in this pattern. Higher chances should be closer to the surface boundary across southern sections.

Temperatures today will begin dropping even more compared to yesterday due to clouds and morning rain. Highs in northern OK will reach the mid-80s with lower 90s possible across the southern third of the state this afternoon. The 2nd wave of this system arriving overnight into Saturday morning should keep Saturday highs in the lower 80s north and upper 80s south. The midlevel ridge of high pressure will begin expanding across the area early next week with a return of hot and humid weather. Temperatures will support highs in the upper 90s Monday and 100 Tuesday and Wednesday. The added moisture content in the lower atmosphere due to the expected rain over the next 48 hours could keep these numbers slightly lower that advertised, yet heat index temperatures will be rising from 105 to near 112.

Alan Crone

