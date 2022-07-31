CDC Confirms 9th Monkeypox Case In Oklahoma

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 7:31 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

The CDC confirmed a 9th case of monkeypox in Oklahoma.

This comes as cases rise across the country with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.

Still, health officials say the outbreak can be contained.

"We can protect ourselves from transmission through close contact by maintaining a safe distance and by physical isolation," said Dr. Rosamund Lewis with the World Health Organization.

The government announced plans to ship 780,000 more vaccine doses this week.

Health officials in San Francisco and New York said they don’t have enough shots to meet demand.