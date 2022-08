Sunday, July 31st 2022, 10:19 am

By: News On 6, News 9

A giant 3D dog appeared on digital screens in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district, catching the attention of pedestrians as it leaped across electronic billboards to catch a frisbee.

The dog appears once an hour on eight separate screens.

The installation comes after a 3D cat created by another company last year went viral.