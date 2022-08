Sunday, July 31st 2022, 7:53 pm

By: News On 6

A man has been arrested after Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire inside a hotel linen closet.

Firefighters say they put out a fire at the Double Tree Hotel near 7th and Denver downtown Saturday night when sprinklers did not come on.

The TFD said it evacuated several floors after smoke travelled from the 14th to the 17th floor.

Fire marshals say investigators later arrested Phillip Madaffari for first-degree arson and tampering with fire alarms.