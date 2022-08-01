Heat Builds As August Begins

Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:49 am

Hot and muggy weather returns to the state on Monday after a weekend of showers and cooler temperatures.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

Spells of rain and cooler temperatures brought a few days of summer relief to Green Country, but the temperatures are starting to climb once again as we begin the month of August.

A few more scattered downpours and associated cloud cover will swing through Green Country for the morning hours, but those showers and clouds will gradually thin by the afternoon. Highs will bounce back to the mid to upper 90s for our Monday, and thanks in part to the rains of the past few days, it will be quite muggy. Heat index values could climb above 105 degrees in some spots.

The heat will continue to build this week. Triple-digit highs look more likely Tuesday into Wednesday, with heat indices again over 105. We’ll have a steady south breeze to help the cause ever so slightly, but it will be sweltering nonetheless and feeling like the Dog Days of Summer again.

The slight potential for a few pop-up summertime downpours starts to return to the area late Wednesday into Thursday. For most of us, this won’t bring significant relief, but it may bring us just enough cloud cover to trim our highs back down below the triple digits.

The beginning of August is often our hottest time of the year, so our heat streak setting up this week is far from surprising! And right now, we don’t have another notable stretch of significant heat relief showing up for a while, so stay cool out there.

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country!




