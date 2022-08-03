Oatly, Stumptown & Other Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 4:08 am

By: CBS News

Lyons Magnus, the maker of coffee and nutritional drinks, is recalling 53 different products over possible bacterial contamination.

The list of recalled brands includes Aloha, Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Premier Protein and others. The items, which were distributed nationally, are potentially contaminated with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA notes that infections related to Cronobacter are rare, but more likely to occur in vulnerable and immunocompromised populations. Common symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection, the agency said. In more severe cases, Cronobacter can also cause sepsis or meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recalled products "did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the FDA notes. To date, however, the agency has not received any reports of illnesses or complaints related to the recalled products, it said.

Recalled products should not be consumed, the FDA warned, and instead should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund. Consumers can also contact the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557.

