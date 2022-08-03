Kansans Vote To Protect Abortion Rights In State Constitution

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:20 pm

Voters in Kansas vote to protect a woman's right to an abortion.

They voted against an amendment that would've allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion access. Many people in Oklahoma believe this will provide women with a nearby state to get an abortion since they're illegal here. Kansas is now one of the very few states near Oklahoma where abortion rights are protected.

Pro-choice voters in Kansas cheered and clapped after about 60 percent of voters said "no" to an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion access.

“The Kansas voters have sent the message to the legislature that they consider this issue off the table," said Zach Gingrich-Gaylord.

Gingrich-Gaylord works with Trust Women, a group that operates a Wichita abortion clinic. He said 60 percent of their patients are from out of state and on Monday they had 52 appointments and nearly 700 phone calls. He hopes the vote encourages people to choose lawmakers who agree with their views.

“We knew the majority of Kansans agreed with our campaign that they want access to abortion," said Gingrich-Gaylord.

Pro-life advocates were hoping the amendment would pass and said they’ll continue to fight to end abortion.

"We do live in a realistic world, so even if we could get restrictions, we would be very thankful and happy for that," said a pro-life advocate.

Cynthia Mooney lives in Tulsa and said the issue hits close to home.

“We’ve been watching it closely in our house," Mooney said. "I'm about to send off an 18-year-old for her first year at the University of Kansas.”

She said this gives her peace of mind in case something were to happen to her daughter and hopes the vote makes access easier for people in Oklahoma as well.

"Especially for the Tulsa area, it's a little bit more accessible," Mooney said.