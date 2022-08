Sunday, August 7th 2022, 9:13 am

By: News On 6

The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting a garage sale in downtown Tulsa.

The three-day event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are children's toys, books, electronics, home goods and more.

All proceeds support the mission of Oklahomans for Equality and the operation of the Equality Center.

Organizers said to enter at the Equality Center's theater entrance through the parking lot.