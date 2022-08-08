Cooking Corner: Banana Pudding

Monday, August 8th 2022, 5:12 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Monday, Carolyn Piguet joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to show us how to make banana pudding with homemade vanilla wafers.

For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.





Banana Pudding

Vanilla Wafer recipe

1/2 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 large egg

4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

3/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 Tbsp milk

Cream butter and sugar

Add egg and extract and mix all dry ingredients together and add to the mix. Finish up with the milk.

Use a small cookie scoop and bake at 350 for 10 minutes till golden brown.

Vanilla Pudding

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3 Tbsp cornstarch

1/8 tsp. salt

2 1/4 cups of heavy cream

2 large egg yolks

1 Tbsp. butter

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt set aside. Lightly beat egg yolks and combine with cream. Pour the egg mixture into the dry ingredients and cook over low heat until thickened. Add butter and vanilla to finish. Let cool.

Add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk to the pudding. Whip 1 qt of heavy cream - add 1/4 cup of sugar once cream is whipped and 1 tsp. of vanilla. Put one half of cream with pudding mixture - put in refrigerator until ready to assemble.

Assemble pudding by placing vanilla wafers on bottom of a 9 x 13 pan. Then add pudding mixture followed by sliced bananas until all used.

Top with whipped cream to finish.