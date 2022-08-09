Watch: OSU Medical Student Abby Davis Shares A Recipe For Tangy Cumin Quinoa With Black Beans

Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:44 am

By: News On 6

The summer heat continues, but one News On 6 guest shared a recipe that makes that is perfect for the dog days of summer.

Abby Davis, a medical student at Oklahoma State University who is also on the Student Nutrition Task Force, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to share her recipe for tangy cumin quinoa with black beans.

Ingredients:

1 cup white quinoa 1.5 - 2 cups water (1.5 = instant pot / 2 = stove ) 1 can black beans, low sodium 1 pint cherry tomatoes 1 red onion 1 orange/red bell pepper 1 jalapeño 2 garlic cloves 2 cups raw spinach 1/2 bunch cilantro 2 avocados

Dressing: