Watch: OSU Medical Student Abby Davis Shares A Recipe For Tangy Cumin Quinoa With Black Beans

OSU Medical Student Abby Davis Shares A Recipe For Tangy Cumin Quinoa With Black Beans


Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:44 am
By: News On 6


The summer heat continues, but one News On 6 guest shared a recipe that makes that is perfect for the dog days of summer.

Abby Davis, a medical student at Oklahoma State University who is also on the Student Nutrition Task Force, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to share her recipe for tangy cumin quinoa with black beans.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cup white quinoa
  2. 1.5 - 2 cups water (1.5 = instant pot / 2 = stove )
  3. 1 can black beans, low sodium
  4. 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  5. 1 red onion
  6. 1 orange/red bell pepper
  7. 1 jalapeño
  8. 2 garlic cloves
  9. 2 cups raw spinach
  10. 1/2 bunch cilantro
  11. 2 avocados

Dressing:

  1. 1/4 cup olive oil
  2. 1 lime, juiced
  3. 1 Tbs. apple cider vinegar
  4. zest of 1 lime
  5. 1 tsp. ground cumin
  6. 1 tsp. salt
  7. 1 tsp. black pepper