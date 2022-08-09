Watch: OSU Medical Student Abby Davis Shares A Recipe For Tangy Cumin Quinoa With Black Beans
Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:44 am
The summer heat continues, but one News On 6 guest shared a recipe that makes that is perfect for the dog days of summer.
Abby Davis, a medical student at Oklahoma State University who is also on the Student Nutrition Task Force, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to share her recipe for tangy cumin quinoa with black beans.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup white quinoa
- 1.5 - 2 cups water (1.5 = instant pot / 2 = stove )
- 1 can black beans, low sodium
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- 1 red onion
- 1 orange/red bell pepper
- 1 jalapeño
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 cups raw spinach
- 1/2 bunch cilantro
- 2 avocados
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 Tbs. apple cider vinegar
- zest of 1 lime
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper