Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:37 am

By: News On 6

Mural Raising Awareness About Gun Violence To Be Unveiled In Tulsa's Blue Dome District

A mural raising awareness about gun violence is set to debut in the Blue Dome District in Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

The piece is part of the 'Gun Violence Awareness National Tour,' which is going to all 50 states.

Artist Kyle Holbrook says he's lost many close friends and family members to gun violence and the mural is meant to be a healing place for survivors.

Holbrook has painted murals around the world and in cities around the country.

The piece will be unveiled at 2nd and Elgin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.



