Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:44 pm

By: News On 6

A member of the Tulsa Remote Program is looking to inspire other entrepreneurs in the community. He's partnered with a local Charter School to provide high school grads with an alternative option to college--- by offering them a skill training course.

Trae Sjogren and Ray'Chel Wilson joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the program. More information can be found at Skill Fund and KIPP.