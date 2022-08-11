Okmulgee County Law Enforcement Without Phone Service Due To Technical Difficulties

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 11:00 am

By: News On 6

Technical difficulties in Okmulgee have left the county courthouse, the sheriff's office and the county jail without telephone service on Thursday morning.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office announced the outage in a Facebook post.

According to officials, callers may not be able to reach non-emergency lines. Officials ask anyone who may experience an emergency to call 911, as the emergency service lines are still operational.

Those needing to reach the impacted lines can email cs.info@okmulgeecounty.gov.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the outage or when service will be restored.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.



