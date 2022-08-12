Uvalde School District To Get At Least 30 Additional Officers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Friday, August 12th 2022, 3:51 am

By: CBS News

As a new academic year approaches, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the state Department of Public Safety will provide at least 30 additional law enforcement officers to campuses of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The announcement is in response to the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, when a gunman entered the school and killed 19 students and two teachers.

"We must ensure students, parents, and all dedicated school personnel can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas will keep working to provide all available support and resources to the Uvalde community as they continue to heal."

The governor also outlined steps his office and law enforcement officials are taking to "support the Uvalde community," including a $5 million investment in a Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County that will provide community services and mental health resources. The state is also providing $1.25 million to the school district for trauma-informed counseling, crisis intervention and community outreach.

A report released in July detailed the failure of law enforcement officers to enter the Uvalde classroom while the gunman killed children inside, describing it as the result of "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" among every law enforcement agency that responded. 376 law enforcement officers in total responded to the shooting.

"We know going back to school will be especially challenging for many in Uvalde," said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a statement Wednesday. "The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to ensure each child, parent, and teacher feels safe and protected during this difficult time."

