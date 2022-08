Friday, August 12th 2022, 5:11 am

By: News On 6

New Phone App Allows Jenks Students, Parents To Submit Concerns, Report Suspicious Activity

A new phone app is helping keep Jenks students safe this school year.

The "Trojan Tipline" app lets students, parents and employees submit a safety concern, or report suspicious activity.

All reports are anonymous and information is immediately sent to school administrators and Jenks Public Schools Police.

To download the app, just search "Trojan Tipline" in the App Store or Google Play.