Saturday, August 13th 2022, 12:07 pm

By: News On 6

QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower.

The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks.

It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.