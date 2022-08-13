Saturday, August 13th 2022, 6:48 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of DUI, Pulling Out Gun After Crash

Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say crashed into another car and then pointed a gun at the driver of that car.

Officers say this happened Friday night near 21st and Memorial.

Police say a caller told them Randy Ray crashed into their car, pointed a pistol at them, then drove off.

A few minutes later, officers found Ray near 31st and Memorial and arrested him for DUI, assault with a firearm, having a firearm as a felon and hit-and-run.

Police think Ray threw out the pistol he used somewhere in a nearby neighborhood.