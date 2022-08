Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:13 am

By: News On 6

Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair

Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together.

Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus.

COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts.

Families also got help with SNAP benefits, SoonerCare, internet sign-up and school enrollment.