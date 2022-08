Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:45 pm

By: News On 6

Eating disorder experts with the Saint Francis Health System say the common ebb and flow of patients between the academic school year and holidays, has turned into a steady surge.

News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers joined News On 6 at 5:30 to share how the Laureate Institute is dealing with an unprecedented increase in patients with eating disorders.