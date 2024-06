Some animals at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve in Osage County are helping the ranch fundraise by making paintings. The preserve's Facebook page is hosting an auction for the animal-created artwork.

By: News On 6

Bidding starts at $1 and ends Monday.

Art collectors can bid by leaving a comment underneath the painting they're interested in.