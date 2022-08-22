Oklahomans Prepare To Vote As Runoff Elections Near

Oklahomans head back to the polls this Tuesday. Tulsa County voters will cast ballots on run-off candidates for state primaries, as well as city charter amendments and council district positions.

By: News On 6

Absentee ballots can be handed off in person until the end of the day Monday, or received by mail by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

News On 6 and News 9 will be covering the races in our newscasts and on our websites.