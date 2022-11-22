Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

By: News On 6

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday.

According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.

Police say the man then fled from the scene on foot.





