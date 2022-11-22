Tulsa Go On The Impacts Of Shopping Locally During The Holidays

Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 4:52 pm
The busiest holiday shopping days kick off at the end of the week. Many Americans hit the stores to finish their lists and while several big retailers will have deals several local businesses will also have ways to save money. Erik-Michael Collins with Tulsa Go joined News On 6 to discuss why it's so important to shop locally during the holidays
November 22nd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022
November 22nd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022
November 23rd, 2022