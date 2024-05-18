Cowgirl Softball Tops Kentucky, 6-2

Jilyen Poullard hit a pair of home runs as the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team defeated Kentucky, 6-2, Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium to advance to the championship of the Stillwater Regional.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Jilyen Poullard hit a pair of home runs as the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team defeated Kentucky, 6-2, Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium to advance to the championship of the Stillwater Regional.

The win improves the Cowgirls to 46-10, while the loss drops the Wildcats to 31-23. In the last three seasons, the Cowgirls are now 17-1 in postseason games at Cowgirl Stadium.

Kentucky struck first for two runs in the top of the first on RBI singles from Grace Lorsung and Ally Hutchins.

The Cowgirls answered back by plating four runs in the bottom half of the frame on a home run from Poullard, an RBI single from Claire Timm, a sacrifice fly from Micaela Wark and a wild pitch.

OSU added to its lead in the third inning on an RBI double from Timm.

In the sixth, Poullard blasted her second home run of the game to push the lead to 6-2. It was her seventh home run in the last seven games.

Offensively, OSU was led by Poullard (2-for-4 with two solo home runs), Timm (2-for-3 with two RBIs) and Wang (2-for-2).

Oklahoma State now has four players with double-digit home runs for the second time in program history.

In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 23-3, hurling a complete-game and notching 12 strikeouts. Kilfoyl is the first pitcher this season to have double-digit strikeouts in a contest. Stephanie Schoonover dropped to 19-10 for the Wildcats.

OSU faces either Kentucky, Michigan or Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. tomorrow. Should a regional game seven be necessary, it would come at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.