Gas Prices Lower In Parts Of Oklahoma As Travel Increases During The Holidays

-

Gas is just under $3 a gallon in parts ok Oklahoma, which is welcome news for the thousands of people expected to drive for Thanksgiving.

AAA said more people will be driving than flying this year.

Tyler Kimball and his family are headed to Arkansas for Thanksgiving and stopped in Tulsa to get gas.

"It's less than where we came from. We come from New Mexico so it's quite a bit higher over there,” Kimball said.

AAA expects nearly as many people to travel this week as we've seen since the pandemic, which means a lot of traffic and busy airports.

Although gas prices are higher than they were this time last year, they are not as high as they have been recently.

"It could be lower, like a lot lower, but it's better than it was,” Tulsan Jack Taft said.

AAA said people can do some simple things to make sure they're traveling safely.

"The thing that we would really urge people to do is get your vehicles checked out before you go on the road,” AAA spokeswoman, Leslie Gamble, said.

She recommends checking your tire pressure, tire tread, and your battery to make sure they're all good. She also said to plan extra time for congested roads.

"Some of us during the pandemic got pretty comfortable with last minute planning of travel. We could. There were plenty of open spots and things were just in a whole different time frame than they are now,” Gamble said.

Gamble said you can save money during your trip by downloading the AAA app, which helps locate the cheapest gas nearby.