Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire

Thursday, November 24th 2022, 7:29 am
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night.
The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m.
Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes.
They say it was a fully engulfed fire and it spread to parts of the yard.
Crews say the house is vacant.
