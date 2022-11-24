Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire


Thursday, November 24th 2022, 7:29 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night.

The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m.

Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes.

They say it was a fully engulfed fire and it spread to parts of the yard.

Crews say the house is vacant.

