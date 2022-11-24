Iron Gate Working To Make Sure Tulsans Have Holiday Meal & Winter Gear

-

Iron Gate is making sure everyone stays warm and fed on this Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday morning Iron Gate served a hot meal, something they do every single day, and Thanksgiving was no different, because Iron Gate said hunger doesn't take a vacation.

Iron Gate is a holiday helping hand.

"Thanksgiving is just more important because we know it's all about food and family so we're happy to provide a warm atmosphere where they can come get a great meal," said Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate.

More than 600 people came to eat a holiday meal in a place of comfort.

Iron Gate's mission is simple, they feed the hungry.

But on Thanksgiving morning, they were also focused on keeping people warm.

"We've had a couple of cold nights already this year, and we're just getting ready to have more, so being able to have, especially if you're unsheltered, be prepared to have a cold winter," said Henderson

Volunteers happily handed out coats, sleeping bags, hats, gloves, socks, and handwarmers.

"Everyone has a big smile on their face today getting a new coat," said Henderson.

It's a big effort that Iron Gate said couldn't be done without a team of volunteers.

"So, we have a full house. It's amazing, they're helping serve the meal, clean the dining room, they're passing out all our gear that we're getting, uh, they helped me get everything ready this morning. So, it's been amazing to have all these hands here this morning," said Henderson.

If you're ever in need of a meal, Iron Gate feeds people through the soup kitchen and food pantry.

They never turn away anyone who is hungry.

"If you need a meal, literally, just come down every day-any day. 8:30 am to 10:30 am we serve there's no questions, there's no paperwork, just come in and we'll feed you," said Henderson.



