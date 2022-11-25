Meals On Wheels Delivers Holiday Meals, Asks For Help All Year Long

-

Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers were busy Thursday delivering more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those unable to leave their homes.

Lindsay and Jacqueline Perkins are spending part of their holiday giving back, making sure people get a hot meal and a friendly smile on Thanksgiving.

"...I didn't know if he was going to be with other people but it was just him and so it was nice getting to be those people that got to wish him happy Thanksgiving because no one else really could," said Lindsay Perkins.

The two sisters drove to four houses in the rainy weather to deliver meals and check on people who spend most of their time alone and inside.

"On the app, after we delivered our meal you can press that you just delivered it and you can fill out a list about them and whether or not they were alone and if they looked like they were in good health and it helps meals on wheels keep up with them and make sure they're doing well," said Perkins.

Katie Oatsvall with Meals on Wheels says this is only made possible by the hundreds of volunteers that show up to help deliver meals.

"The holidays are always such a special time that people just answer the call for help. We had hoped to have 200 volunteers here today and like I said we had 275," said Oatsvall.

Oatsvall says she's appreciative that so many people showed up to help but wants to remind people that help is needed year-round.

"The needs we see today are the needs we see every day of the year so if people can just remember to keep Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa in their volunteer activities and in their philanthropical giving, we appreciate it so much," said Oatsvall.

Lindsay and Jacqueline saw firsthand the power of helping out their community.



