By: News On 6

French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show

A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show.

Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner.

He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either.

Winston also won the non-sporting group at the Westminster Dog Show back in June.

Congratulations to Winston and his handler, Perry Payson.