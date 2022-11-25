French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show


Friday, November 25th 2022, 7:15 am

By: News On 6


A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show.

Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner.

He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either.

Winston also won the non-sporting group at the Westminster Dog Show back in June.

Congratulations to Winston and his handler, Perry Payson.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022