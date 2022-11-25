Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank


Friday, November 25th 2022, 1:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.

At this time, authorities haven't identified a suspect. Officers said he may have had a getaway driver but that's under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

