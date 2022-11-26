Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022

-

One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting.

A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland.

“To be able to put this on, let children teenagers' and families experience this is just absolutely amazing," said BOK Center event coordinator Victoria Pittman.

Pittman said Winterfest takes a full year to plan and that crews have spent weeks constructing the outdoor ice-skating rink. There’s also a warming center, food trucks, skate rentals, and the tree is brand new.

“We have a 50-foot tree, it's animated. It has graphics, lights, sound, more than 40,000 LED lights, and more than 10,000 ornaments," she said.

Pittman said the people and businesses who help put on this event are local, from the light displays to the live music.

“It's a full team on board, the BOK center, and lots of local talent we use as well," she said.

She said organizers hope to see about 30,000 skaters slide through the season.

"We love that it brings families and friends together, and it gives an activity to do during the winter when it's so cold and everyone wants to stay inside.”

Winterfest will be outside the BOK for the next 45 days and Santa will make an appearance every Sunday.