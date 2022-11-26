Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up

Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:59 pm
Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
