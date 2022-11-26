Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up


Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:59 pm

By: News On 6


Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 25th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022