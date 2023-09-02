Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Union Defeated Broken Arrow

Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week is the Broken Arrow Tigers and the Union Redhawks. A rematch of last year’s state semifinals and a playoff meeting each of the last four years.

Friday, September 1st 2023, 10:46 pm

By: News On 6


The Tigers led the game early with a 71-yard touchdown run by Octavian Roberson.

It was 17-14 BA at halftime, but the Redhawks pulled it out with a score of 27-17 Union.
