Bartlesville Won Against Booker T, 21-10

Friday, September 22nd 2023, 10:38 pm

By: News On 6


The District 1 opener for Booker T. Washington was at home against Bartlesville.

The first drive, Mykah Washington took the handoff and bounced it to the outside. They call him "Sweet Feet" and this is why. He picked up a big gain, forced out about the 10, and the drive would end in a field goal.

Bartlesville answered. Brett Eaves pulled the handoff, floated it to a wide-open Chase Eaves, making it 7-3 Bruins in the first quarter.

Mid-second, the Hornets found the end zone. Levi Brooks took it himself and walked in.

