Jenks Trojans Cruise Past Enid, 45-0

They cruised, with the final score Jenks won, 45-0.

By: News On 6

Jenks Trojans were on the road to Enid Friday night.

The Trojans were in control early. In the first quarter, it was Owen Jones to Khyier Beaty as wide open as can be. Jenks was on the board and rolling early.

Then it was Kaydin Jones sauntering in. Jenks led 42-nothing at halftime.

They cruised, with the final score Jenks won, 45-0.