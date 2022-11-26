Route 66 Village Holding Lights On Ceremony Saturday Night

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 11:33 am
The Route 66 Village in Tulsa is holding its lights on ceremony Saturday evening.
The lights are set to be switched on by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will feature music pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and lighting the only full-size Christmas train in Tulsa.
The entire village will be illuminated each evening through the end of December.
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022