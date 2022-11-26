Route 66 Village Holding Lights On Ceremony Saturday Night


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 11:33 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Route 66 Village in Tulsa is holding its lights on ceremony Saturday evening.

The lights are set to be switched on by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will feature music pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and lighting the only full-size Christmas train in Tulsa.

The entire village will be illuminated each evening through the end of December.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022