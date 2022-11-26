Shop Small Tulsa Encouraging People To Shop Locally

-

An event that encourages people to shop locally while also giving them a chance to win a staycation package is happening for the first time Saturday in Tulsa.

Shop Small Tulsa is a first year initiative to encourage the community to support small business locally.

The organization allows the business to organize the day how they want while encouraging people to visit other participating businesses within the community.

Purchases from each participating business will earn a sticker to collect on a passport for a chance to win a staycation getaway.

There are more than 100 businesses participating in this year’s initiative such as local gift shops, boutiques, pet stores, entertainment venues, restaurants and much more.

For a list of businesses participating, click here.