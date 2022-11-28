Tulsa City-County Library Encourages People To Utilize Maker Space

By: News On 6

Tulsa's downtown library is offering people a creative space to explore their critical thinking and problem solving skills.

The marker space has a 3D printer, laser engraving, audio recording and more.

The library says the space is a popular spot during the holidays where people can make ornaments and customized gifts.

The library is working to compile a list of things you can make with the space and tutorials on how to operate everything.



