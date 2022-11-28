Tulsa City-County Library Encourages People To Utilize Maker Space

Monday, November 28th 2022, 4:58 pm
Tulsa's downtown library is offering people a creative space to explore their critical thinking and problem solving skills.
The marker space has a 3D printer, laser engraving, audio recording and more.
The library says the space is a popular spot during the holidays where people can make ornaments and customized gifts.
The library is working to compile a list of things you can make with the space and tutorials on how to operate everything.
November 28th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022