Tulsa City-County Library Encourages People To Utilize Maker Space


Monday, November 28th 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa's downtown library is offering people a creative space to explore their critical thinking and problem solving skills.

The marker space has a 3D printer, laser engraving, audio recording and more.

The library says the space is a popular spot during the holidays where people can make ornaments and customized gifts.

The library is working to compile a list of things you can make with the space and tutorials on how to operate everything.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022