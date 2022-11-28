Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Neglect

Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:09 pm
A Tulsa man was arrested for child neglect, according to reports from Tulsa Police.
Court documents say Telly Thomas failed to provide his three children with a stable home, often moving them to stay in hotels or sleep in the car, and did not enroll them in school for more than a year. The document goes on to say that the children had been exposed to drugs and that one of his kids tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines.
November 28th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022