Christmas Shoppers Seeing Higher Prices This Holiday Season

It's that time of year when people are out looking for the perfect tree and decorations to place in and around their homes for the holiday season. Even with prices on the rise, some shoppers are determined to not let that ruin the most wonderful time of year.

Donna Murry and Ronnie Parker have already decorated their homes for Christmas.

"We're just looking for extra stuff and ornaments for grandkids and stuff like that,” Parker said.

They said they’ve seen a rise in prices on everything related to the holidays -- from food and gifts, to decorations and Christmas trees.

"I bought a Christmas tree for my grandkids the other day, and so it was a little bit more expensive than what I paid for one just like it last year. It doesn't slow you down much, but you just pay it,” Parker said.

Gigi Lavender is the store manager at Amber Marie and Company. She said she's seen a price increase on nearly everything they sell.

"It is significantly more than it has been in the past,” Lavender said.

She said on top of inflation, supply chain issues will mean customers are seeing a bigger bill at the register.

"Everything that was $5.99 last year is now $8.99, because you can't get it because of the shipping and that's just what the vendors are charging. Some of it is even hard to get,” Lavender said.

Despite higher prices, Lavender said people are still shopping and business has been good.

"People understand that if milk costs what milk costs, these are going to be elevated prices as well and we certainly appreciate the community embracing us,” Lavender said.

The community's embrace is a trend she hopes continues through the holiday season.